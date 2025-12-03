403
Four In 10 Parents Have Been Priced Out Of Sending Their Children To Clubs
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Four in 10 parents have been priced out of sending their children to after-school clubs. A poll of 1,000 mums and dads with children aged eight to 16, found those who do use after school clubs or extracurricular activities, have spent an average of £570 in the last 12 months. With trips away (35 per cent), subscription fees (33 per cent) and equipment their child might need (29 per cent) among the costs families struggle to afford. This left 44 per cent of parents feeling guilty, as 46 per cent admitted their children had a strong interest in after school clubs or activities, which they later had to stop sending them to. With clubs being missed out on including a range of sports activities, and the performing arts - including theatre and music. It also emerged when it comes to the arts specifically, 64 per cent felt schools focus too heavily on core subjects like maths and English, and not enough on creative ones such as art, drama and music. The research was commissioned by The London Cabaret Club [], which has launched a new programme led by co-founders Evelina Girling and Doni Fierro for young people, who cannot afford classes or extracurricular arts training, to access careers in performing arts. The charity, a patron of The King's Trust, has partnered with the organisation and their ambassador TV star Tasha Ghouri, who said:“Having faced significant challenges accessing a highly competitive and demanding industry, I know how many obstacles young people encounter when trying to break into entertainment. “Mounting costs on families shouldn't mean kids have to miss out on opportunities to pursue their passions. “Parents have enough to deal with, without worrying about being able to afford to give their children the access to clubs and activities they know they will enjoy. “I'm thrilled to be part of a programme that aims to help address these barriers and create real opportunities for young talent.” The research also found 41 per cent of parents reported their child has missed out on opportunities to develop their talents due to the costs involved in extracurricular activities. While 38 per cent have had to say no to an opportunity to send their child to one of these classes or clubs, even though they were excited about it. With lower costs for sessions (32 per cent), subsidisation or free equipment (31 per cent) and more financial support from schools (29 per cent) all things they felt could make things easier. Overall, 84 per cent believe arts and performance-based clubs are just as important to a young person's development as academic ones. But parents believe limited school support (25 per cent) and social pressure to pursue academic subjects (16 per cent) is preventing their children from a career in the arts. And 67 per cent think children from disadvantaged backgrounds should be prioritised when it comes to subsidised access to them. The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found 77 per cent are confident their kid could pursue a career in the arts given the right support and opportunities. But 30 per cent feel schools are lacking the time to focus on arts and performance education, along with a lack of encouragement for all children to take part (27 per cent) and limited creative facilities on site (23 per cent). Evelina Girling, CEO and co-founder of The London Cabaret Club, which is offering a contract to appear in their new Italian-themed show La Vita è Dolce! through the programme, added:“London is a world stage for talent, yet many young people face financial and educational barriers that keep creative careers out of reach. “In our 10th anniversary year of providing entertainment, we're proud to be a patron of The King's Trust and to support young talent through this programme. “We hope other influential organisations in the entertainment industry will join us in opening doors for the next generation.” TOP 10 CLUBS PARENTS FEEL KIDS HAVE MISSED OUT ON DUE TO COST: 1. Playing a musical instrument 2. Football 3. Swimming 4. Gymnastics 5. Theatre/drama 6. Martial arts 7. Dance 8. STEM pursuits like robotics or coding 9. Athletics 10. Singing
