Strongsuit 2.0 Redefines Legal Research And Litigation Workflows As Company Wins 2025“Overall Legal Research Solution Of The Year”

MENAFN - GetNews) StrongSuit, formerly Callidus Legal AI, unveils a next-generation platform featuring automated“good law” verification, an 11-million-case U.S. database, and end-to-end AI workflows capped by top honors in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.







StrongSuit, formerly Callidus Legal AI, today announced the launch of StrongSuit 2.0, a major new release of its AI-powered litigation platform, alongside being named “Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year” in the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The dual milestone marks a pivotal moment for the company and for the broader legal technology market: StrongSuit 2.0 transforms how litigators research, draft, and prepare for court, while the award recognizes StrongSuit as the category-defining leader in AI-driven legal research and workflows.

Listening to Litigators: The Story Behind StrongSuit 2.0

Over the past year, StrongSuit's team spoke with thousands of litigators, in-house teams, and legal operations leaders to understand where traditional tools were failing them. The message was consistent: lawyers needed speed, depth, and reliability without sacrificing control or judgment.

StrongSuit 2.0 is the company's answer to that brief. Built on the company's proprietary case law infrastructure and“deeply agentic” AI architecture, the new release turns what used to be days of research and drafting into a workflow that can be completed in hours or even minutes, while keeping lawyers firmly“in the loop” at every stage.

“Attorneys have been clear about what they want from AI: tools that actually respect the realities of high-stakes legal work,” said Justin McCallon, CEO of StrongSuit.“With StrongSuit 2.0, we've taken the workflows lawyers already rely on research, drafting, discovery, and argument prep and rebuilt them with AI woven in from end to end, so they can do more sophisticated work in less time, with greater confidence.”

What's New in StrongSuit 2.0

StrongSuit 2.0 brings together several highly requested capabilities into a single, unified experience:



Automated“Good Law” Verification - StrongSuit's automated case validation feature often referred to in the profession as“good law” or“shepardizing” checks allows attorneys to confirm, in seconds, whether authorities they cite remain valid, have been distinguished, or have been overturned. This dramatically reduces the risk and time associated with manual validation, cutting what can be 8–15 hours of checking per brief down to an automated, always-on step in the workflow.

11+ Million U.S. Cases in One Platform - Earlier this year, StrongSuit finished integrating a comprehensive U.S. case law database more than 10 million precedential decisions from across the country layered with AI-generated metadata, issue-based tagging, and case summaries. StrongSuit 2.0 plugs this database directly into its research and drafting flows, enabling the system to surface highly relevant authority for every element of a matter, not just keyword matches. Faster, Smarter Legal Research







A redesigned research experience lets lawyers move from fact pattern to full outline in a highly visual interface. AI-powered agents explore the company's case database, propose authorities, and assemble arguments, but the lawyer remains in charge approving, editing, or discarding suggestions with full transparency into where each citation comes from.

AI-Assisted Drafting Across the Litigation Lifecycle







StrongSuit 2.0 connects research directly to drafting. Attorneys can generate first drafts of motions, briefs, and supporting documents that are tethered to specific authorities and argument structures built in the research step. The platform's Word integration makes it easy to refine AI-assisted legal drafts into final, court-ready documents.



Oral Argument Preparation with an AI“Judge” - A new oral argument simulator allows litigators to practice their arguments against an AI model trained to probe weak points, ask follow-ups, and surface counter-authorities. Lawyers can test strategies and refine their answers before stepping into a real courtroom. End-to-End Workflow Enhancements - Beyond marquee features, StrongSuit 2.0 ships dozens of improvements across discovery, research, motions, drafting, and review all designed to reduce repetitive work and surface the most important information faster.

“Many of our users are reporting that they can now double their overall output on key litigation tasks, while certain research steps are completed in a fraction of the time,” McCallon added.“That doesn't just change a single case it changes the economics of running a modern litigation practice.”

Recognized as“Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year”

StrongSuit's launch of 2.0 comes on the heels of being named “Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent program that evaluates thousands of solutions from around the world across categories such as research, e-discovery, contract management, practice management, and analytics.

The award recognizes StrongSuit's unique combination of:



A large-scale, proprietary case law database

Visual, multi-step workflows that mirror how litigators actually work

Advanced AI models that deliver context-aware, legally grounded outputs Tight integration into existing document and drafting tools lawyers already use day to day

“Most legal tools promise to make lawyers faster and more efficient, but they often ignore the reality that legal work is both high-stakes and highly time-consuming,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough.“StrongSuit stands out because it combines a deep case law database with intuitive workflows and advanced AI in a way that actually fits into how lawyers practice. By cutting hours of unbillable work and reducing risk around outdated precedent, StrongSuit is changing how legal research gets done.”

A Milestone Year of Growth and Investment

The StrongSuit 2.0 launch and award cap a milestone year for the company:



StrongSuit announced $10 million in new funding to accelerate product development and commercial expansion.

The company opened a San Francisco office to complement its existing presence and tap deeper into the AI and engineering talent ecosystem.

StrongSuit expanded its team, hiring 20 new employees across product, engineering, and customer success. The platform now supports more than 1,000 customers nationwide, ranging from boutique litigation firms to large practices and corporate legal departments.

“These investments are all about one thing: helping lawyers win better results for their clients,” McCallon said.“The award is a great honor, but our focus is on what happens on Monday morning when a team logs into StrongSuit, loads a new matter, and feels the difference in how quickly they can move from question to answer to strategy.”

Meeting the Moment in Legal AI

The recognition for StrongSuit and the launch of 2.0 come at a time when adoption of AI in the legal sector is accelerating. Surveys from bar associations and legal tech organizations show that the share of lawyers using AI tools has climbed sharply in the last two years, as firms confront rising client expectations, tightening budgets, and mounting matter complexity.

Yet many practitioners remain cautious, concerned about opaque AI behavior, hallucinated citations, and tools that feel disconnected from real-world workflows. StrongSuit was built from the ground up to address those concerns:



Lawyer-in-the-loop by design: Legal AI surfaces authorities and drafts arguments, but lawyers remain in control of selection, framing, and strategy.

Grounded in verifiable sources: Outputs are tightly linked to cases in StrongSuit's database, with clear traceability back to the underlying authorities. Focused on the most time-consuming tasks: From research memoranda to motion practice and deposition prep, StrongSuit aims at the parts of litigation that traditionally consume the largest share of hours.

“The legal industry is one of the most complex and consequential sectors in the world,” Vaughn noted.“Companies like StrongSuit are demonstrating how responsible, well-designed AI can both respect that complexity and meaningfully reduce the friction lawyers face every day.”

Availability

StrongSuit 2.0 is available immediately to new and existing customers in the United States. Legal professionals can request a demo or start a trial at strongsuit, where they can see the new research, validation, drafting, and oral argument features in action.

About StrongSuit

StrongSuit is a next-generation AI litigation technology company that uses advanced artificial intelligence to automate and accelerate legal research, drafting, and litigation preparation. Built on a proprietary U.S. case law database and deeply agentic AI infrastructure, the StrongSuit platform helps legal teams move from fact pattern to full legal brief in a fraction of the usual time, while maintaining the precision and control the profession demands. StrongSuit serves more than 1,000 customers across the United States, from boutique firms to large practices and in-house legal departments. For more information, visit strongsuit.

About the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards is an independent market intelligence and recognition platform dedicated to honoring excellence in legal technology. Each year, the program evaluates thousands of nominations from around the globe, recognizing companies, products, and services that are reshaping how legal work is delivered, managed, and scaled. Categories span legal research, analytics, e-discovery, contract management, practice management, client relations, and more. The program's mission is to shine a spotlight on innovators that are driving the future of legal services