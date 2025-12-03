403
Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Landmine-Free World
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reaffirmed on Wednesday its unwavering commitment to a landmine-free world.
Addressing the Meeting of the States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in Geneva, head of Kuwait's Ministry of Defense delegation Colonel Staff Munawar Hussein Al-Otaibi said that Kuwait's fight against anti-personnel mines is rooted not only in legal responsibility but in deep humanitarian experience.
The Kuwaiti delegation also included Lieutenant Colonel Staff Nawaf Fareed Al-Ali, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Shafi Al-Ajmi and Major Abdulaziz Faisal Abdulmalik.
"Kuwait's commitment to this convention is not merely a legal obligation but a deeply moral and national imperative" Al-Otaibi said, recalling the devastating legacy of the 1990-1991 Gulf War.
He emphasized "full and comprehensive compliance with the core obligations of the Ottawa Treaty" beginning with Article 4 which addresses the destruction of stockpiled anti-personnel mines.
Al-Otaibi noted that Kuwait acceded to the treaty on July, 31, 2007 and swiftly met its obligations, declaring the destruction of its national stockpile in December 2008, within the stipulated four-year deadline. He unveiled that Kuwait had eliminated 91,432 anti-personal mines from its inventory.
Al-Otaibi described Kuwait's mine clearance efforts as "one of the most significant and challenging national efforts in our modern history."
He said that the contamination left by the invasion "was immense transforming of the deserts into hazardous zones."
Since liberation, the heroic men of Kuwait's Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal units working in coordination with international partners have dedicated themselves to the painstaking task of surveying and clearing land from mines and unexploded ordnance.
Al-Otaibi also reported that Kuwait have disposed of an estimated "1,127,686 anti-personal mines that were laid across the territory" while "over 90 percent of the land contaminated by anti-personal mines and explosive remnants of war has been cleared as of 2023."
He revealed that explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units "swept and searched over 28 million square meters for unexploded ordnance ", responding to "39,854 distress calls involving mortars, cluster ammunition, mines and other unexploded ordnance".
He acknowledged the ongoing challenges particularly the effects of the shifting desert sands which cause mines to migrate and create new hazardous areas unexpectedly.
He added that Kuwait remains steadfastly committed to clearing all remaining areas under its jurisdiction.
Regarding victim assistance, Al-Otaibi indicated that Kuwait's responsibility extends beyond clearance, citing Kuwaiti efforts to offer survivors and families of victims medical, psychological and rehabilitation services as well as financial, social and legislative support.
He said that "since the Gulf War the human cost of landmines and explosive remnants has tragically resulted in over 1,700 casualties including more than 658 fatalities"
Al-Otaibi also highlighted Kuwait's proactive role in providing financial and in-kind assistance to global mine action programs. He stressed that "the threat of landmines knows no borders."
He reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the Ottawa Treaty describing the ban on anti-personnel mines as "a shining example of multilateral humanitarian diplomacy." (end)
