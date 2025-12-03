Generosity Sweeps The Globe: Participation And Donations Rise On Another Record-Breaking Givingtuesday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 38.1 million Americans united to give back and donated $4.0 billion, bringing total GivingTuesday donations since 2012 to $22.5 billion

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday's record-breaking GivingTuesday demonstrated the remarkable impact that communities have when they come together to give back. The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates that 38.1 million people participated in GivingTuesday 2025 and $4.0 billion was donated in the US alone, bringing the cumulative total of GivingTuesday donations since its launch in 2012 to $22.5 billion. This wave of generosity across the globe highlights a growing and enduring commitment to community care and to the causes people care about most.

“Year after year, millions of people across the globe make GivingTuesday a priority, not because it's a trend or because it's new, but because generosity is woven into how we care for each other,” said GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran.“The fact that people show up so strongly not just on GivingTuesday, but every single day, in the spirit of generosity, speaks volumes about our ability to unite around a shared vision for a better world, especially during a year as challenging as this one-one full of upheaval, uncertainty, and loss in communities and across sectors. That's the true power of generosity. It fosters sustained community connection and engagement that ultimately builds stronger, more resilient communities.”

Total Dollars Donated, US: $4.0 billion, an increase of 13% compared to GivingTuesday 2024

Total Participants, US: 38.1 million, an increase of 6% compared to GivingTuesday 2024

Participants who made financial contributions, US: 19.1 million, an increase of 3% compared to GivingTuesday 2024

Participants who gave goods, US: 13.5 million, an increase of 4% compared to GivingTuesday 2024

Participants who volunteered, US: 11.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to GivingTuesday 2024 Participants who spoke out about causes, US: 20.9 million, an increase of 26% compared to GivingTuesday 2024



“Each act of generosity is a building block for community solutions that make a difference,” Curran continued.“The continued growth in participation signals that more and more people are recognizing the power of collective action to create lasting change.”



Acts of kindness ranged from local community efforts to global initiatives. Philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell also made a $6.25 billion pledge to deposit $250 into savings accounts for up to 25 million American children, adding a historic moment in giving to the wave of generosity seen on GivingTuesday.



Since its inception in 2012, GivingTuesday has grown from a single day of giving to a year-round global movement. In 2025, GivingTuesday continues to prove that generosity knows no borders, with grassroots movements in more than 110 countries and thousands of local communities inspiring people to give, collaborate, and make a difference. This year new national movements launched in several countries (including Guatemala, Gambia, Mozambique, and Qatar). GivingTuesday also deepened its on-the-ground support for grassroots leaders through its five regional Hubs (Europe, Africa, India, Latin America & the Caribbean, and US & Canada), the GivingTuesday Data Commons, and several new initiatives that leveraged generosity and community action to strengthen connection and civic engagement.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 110 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network.

About the GivingTuesday Data Commons

The GivingTuesday Data Commons is a global network that enables data collaboration across the social sector. The Data Commons convenes specialist working groups, conducts collaborative research into giving-related behaviors, reveals trends in generosity and donations, and shares findings among its global community. With more than 180 data partners and 2,500 collaborators, the Data Commons is the largest philanthropic data collaboration ever built.

