Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasdaq To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-12-03 04:18:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with webcast available at Nasdaq's Investor Relations website: com/events.

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq
What: Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference
When: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
1:00 PM ET

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

David

Ato

