Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
|Information Technology
|25.3%
|Industrials
|18.2%
|Materials
|15.1%
|Financials
|13.7%
|Energy
|13.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.9%
|Real Estate
|3.5%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.5%
|Communication Services
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|8.3%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.0%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.5%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.7%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.3%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.1%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.0%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.0%
|Cameco Corporation
|2.9%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|2.9%
