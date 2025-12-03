U.S.-Based Compatriot Publishes New Works On Western Azerbaijan's History (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two new books by Ali Asgarov, a professor at the University of North Carolina in the U.S., originally from Western Azerbaijan, about the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia in the 20th century and the life of the Azerbaijani community in the U.S., have been published, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reports.

The book "Forgotten Exile: The Deportations of Azerbaijanis by the Armenians in the Caucasus during the Twentieth Century", co-authored by Askerov with Michael Gunter, professor at the Tennessee Technological University, was published by Brill Publishing House in October of this year. The publication is dedicated to the deportations carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijanis throughout the 20th century based on archival documents, interviews and extensive scientific sources.

An important feature of the book is that it also includes the author's memories of the forced deportation of his family from his homeland in 1988. The work presents the processes of changing the ethnic composition of Azerbaijanis in the region with facts. The State Committee on Work with Diaspora also supported the creation of the book.

In the second book, "Roots and Ruins: Life in a Lost Village and Twenty-One Years of Soviet Citizenship", the author describes the daily life of the Karabakh village where he was born and the Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, their social structure, education, economic activities, and events that occurred during the period of heightened ethnic tensions. The publication is rich in valuable information about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homeland and the destruction of cultural heritage during the Soviet era.

Both books can be considered a valuable source for the scientific study of historical, demographic, and social processes in Western Azerbaijan.

The books can be obtained through the following links:

