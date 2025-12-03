Upgraded Government Scholarship System Will Be Launched Soon

Noura al-Ansari, Director of the Scholarship Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), revealed to Arabic daily Al-Raya that the final stages of launching the upgraded electronic government scholarship system are underway. She indicated that the team is currently working with the Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs to finalize the technical preparations for the official launch.

She confirmed that the new system is an improved version of the existing system, but it includes comprehensive updates that benefit the user and enhance integration among relevant entities. She added that this system serves not only students but also the higher education sector and partner organisations, such as strategic companies collaborating with relevant government education institutions, thus strengthening data integration and streamlining procedures among all parties.

She stated that the system is scheduled to be launched this week or next, after all necessary technical updates are completed, in preparation for the official announcement. She noted that the full features of the system will be revealed at the start of the registration period, allowing students and the community to see the impact of the significant improvements that have been implemented.

Al-Ansari explained that the scholarship programme's admission policies are based on the priorities of entities such as the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Labour, to ensure that scholarship outcomes align with the country's current and future needs.

She further explained that the 2025 scholarship plan has seen an expansion in the range of specializations offered to students, focusing on fields that meet the needs of the national labour market, particularly in strategic sectors. She concluded by emphasizing that current indicators reflect the number of accepted students and the expansion in specializations, supporting the country's needs and keeping pace with its future aspirations.