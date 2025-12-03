Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sales Result

Shelly Group: Strong 2025 Black Friday Sales Bolster Revenue Growth in Q4

03.12.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 3 December 2025 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, recorded continued dynamic growth during the 2025 Black Friday period. Revenue increased by 50% to EUR 36.0 million, driven by exceptionally strong performance in the Company's own web shop as well as a growing share of professional users. The Company's own web shop saw demand triple, more than offsetting temporarily lower purchasing volumes from a single marketplace partner. The regional localizations for Italy and the United Kingdom showed particularly positive effects. Compared to the previous year, demand in the fourth quarter of 2025 is also more evenly distributed, allowing the Black Friday period's contribution to further support the positive overall development of the final quarter. Significant momentum came particularly from the Shelly LOQED smart locks and the Shelly BLU TRV radiator thermostats, which experienced strong demand as a result of the heating season and continued focus on energy efficiency. In addition, the Shelly Pro 3EM product line performed very well, achieving substantial gains among professional users. The Shelly Group also continued to benefit from its expanding professional business, which is gaining increasing importance through larger project volumes and a broader partner base. Overall, these developments reflect the ongoing diversification of the customer base and the continuous expansion of higher-margin business areas. In light of the successful Black Friday sales, the Board of Directors reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2025 and continues to expect revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million (BGN 284 million to BGN 303 million) and EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million (BGN 68 million to BGN 78 million). In the 2024 fiscal year, revenues amounted to EUR 106.7 million (BGN 208.7 million) and EBIT to EUR 25.7 million (BGN 50.3 million).

Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, on business performance:“This year's Black Friday sales clearly demonstrate how strongly our value-for-money positioning is anchored in the market. Our own web shop experienced exceptional demand, more than compensating for temporarily lower marketplace volumes. At the same time, the relevance of our professional product lines continues to grow. With our solutions for energy efficiency and smart building applications, we are addressing key customer trends. We are highly confident that we will achieve our 2025 targets and see ourselves as exceptionally well positioned to continue pursuing our medium-term growth ambitions.” Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

About Shelly Group Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.

