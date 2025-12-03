Cashart Launches At Art Basel Miami, Unlocking The $36 Billion Mid-Market Art Segment With First-Of-Its-Kind Fintech Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered, non-custodial solution provides instant liquidity for artworks - a financial innovation long overdue in the art world

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CashArt today announced its official pre-launch during Miami Art Week, introducing the first fintech platform engineered exclusively for the mid-market art segment. The company provides instant, non-custodial loans for artworks valued under $1,000,000 - a $36 billion annual market historically ignored by banks and traditional lenders.

Unlike legacy art-lending models that require physical custody, manual appraisals, and slow origination cycles, CashArt allows collectors to retain possession of their artworks while accessing immediate liquidity. The platform leverages a proprietary hybrid AI valuation engine and automated underwriting system to deliver credit decisions in hours rather than weeks.

“The mid-market represents 90% of all contemporary art transactions, yet it operates without modern credit infrastructure,” said Alberto Azpurua, CEO and Co-Founder of CashArt.“CashArt unlocks this segment by turning static artworks into dynamic financial assets - without ever leaving collectors' walls.”

“Collectors and galleries are demanding financing tools that match the speed and sophistication of today's art market,” said Roberto Rodriguez Castiblanco, COO and Co-Founder of CashArt.“Our goal is simple: remove friction, increase liquidity, and give the art ecosystem the financial infrastructure it has been missing for decades.”

CashArt enters the market with a structure built on three core pillars:



Non-Custodial Lending: Loans secured via UCC-1 filings, eliminating the need for shipping or custody.



Speed & Automation: AI valuations and automated underwriting reduce approvals from 30+ days to a few hours.

Mid-Market Focus: Exclusively serves artworks under $1M - the largest and most underserved segment of the market.



Products Available at Launch



Acquisition Loans – Up to 70% LTV for new purchases

Flexible Lines of Credit – Instant liquidity against existing collections BNPL for Galleries – Up to 94% of the sale price upfront; buyers pay over 6–24 months at 0% APR



Throughout Miami Art Week, CashArt is hosting private demonstrations and strategic meetings with galleries, collectors, investors, and members of the press.

A second announcement with early data insights and market findings will be released later this month as CashArt completes its first round of gallery and collector research.

About CashArt

CashArt is a fintech platform democratizing liquidity in the art market through non-custodial lending, AI valuations, and instant financing solutions for the contemporary art ecosystem.

