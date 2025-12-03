Smartkargo And Amerijet Sign Five-Year Extension To Advance Technology-Driven Air Cargo Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, a global leader in cloud-based air cargo technology solutions, today announced a new five-year extension of its long-standing partnership with Amerijet International Airlines, reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the future of data-driven air cargo.

The extended agreement continues Amerijet's deployment of the SmartKargo's Core SaaS Air Cargo Management Solution, enabling the carrier to further enhance its global cargo operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver greater transparency, speed, and reliability to customers throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, and the United States.

For nearly a decade, Amerijet and SmartKargo have worked closely to modernize and streamline air cargo processes-from real-time shipment visibility and advanced warehouse automation to mobile acceptance, regulatory compliance, and e-commerce parcel movement. This new multi-year commitment ensures Amerijet will continue leveraging SmartKargo's modern, API-driven platform to support long-term network growth and customer-centric innovation.

“SmartKargo has been a trusted technology partner for Amerijet, enabling us to modernize critical processes and deliver a more seamless, intelligent cargo experience to our customers,” said Joe Mozzali, CEO of Amerijet International Airlines.“Extending our relationship for another five years reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation, automation, and data to strengthen our network and expand what's possible for our customers across the Americas and beyond.”

The renewed agreement also accelerates both organizations' joint innovation, data optimization, and next-generation digital workflows that simplify cargo acceptance, tracking, billing, and complex international processes.

“Amerijet has long been recognized as an agile, forward-thinking carrier, and we're honored to continue powering their growth with the SmartKargo platform,” said Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer at SmartKargo.“This five-year extension reflects our shared belief that the future of air cargo belongs to those who embrace technology and real-time intelligence. Together, SmartKargo and Amerijet are building a foundation for greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across the global cargo ecosystem.”

SmartKargo remains fully dedicated to supporting Amerijet's expanding network and operational ambitions, providing a scalable digital backbone that enables rapid deployment of new routes, products, and customer experiences.

About Amerijet International Airlines

Amerijet International Airlines is a global air cargo carrier headquartered in Miami, Florida, operating freighter services throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Europe. With more than 50 years of experience, Amerijet delivers flexible, efficient cargo solutions for customers across the globe.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.

