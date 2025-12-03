Impaqx Expands Industry Innovation Network As Client Claims Top Customer Adoption Honor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ImpaqX, a digital services provider specializing in B2B eCommerce solutions for wholesale distributors and manufacturers, announced its partnership with the B2B eCommerce Association as a Premium Partner. The announcement comes as ImpaqX client Cameron Ashley Building Products received the Best Customer Adoption Strategy award at the B2B eCommerce World Americas conference, validating the effectiveness of customer-focused digital transformation in traditional industries.

"Joining the B2B eCommerce Association as a Premium Partner expands our ability to share the strategies delivering results for clients across distribution and manufacturing," said Robert Lewis, Founder and President of ImpaqX. "Cameron Ashley's recognition validates our approach: one size doesn't fit all in B2B eCommerce. Success requires deep distribution expertise, strategic partnerships, and relentless focus on making our clients the easiest choice for their customers to do business with."

Cameron Ashley grew digital revenue from zero to 30% of total annual sales in three years, with some locations achieving 90% customer registration rates-results that address a critical challenge facing B2B distributors in industries historically slow to adopt digital technology.

"We are thrilled to recognize Cameron Ashley Building Products as the winner of the Best Customer Adoption Strategy at the 2025 B2B eCommerce Industry Awards," said Brett Sinclair, Founder & Director of the B2B eCommerce Association and the B2B eCommerce Industry Awards. "Cameron Ashley took an experience-focused, customer-centric, gamified approach to customer adoption. Congratulations to the Cameron Ashley team and their integration partner ImpaqX for setting a new benchmark in digital experience and customer adoption."

The foundation of Cameron Ashley's CONNECT platform, built and powered by ImpaqX, began with a year of customer research before the 2021 launch. The company interviewed customers, analyzed competitor sites, and designed specifically for user needs, as opposed to racing to market first.

The platform's innovation lies in applying B2C tactics to B2B audiences. Cameron Ashley integrated their PLUS Points loyalty program, which is modeled after retail and airline rewards programs, and displays real-time reward balances and tier progress like a speedometer. The gamification approach shows customers exactly what they need to purchase to reach the next incentive level-whether additional rebate percentages or trips to the company's annual dealer event.

"We spent the better part of a year on the road, interviewing our customers, finding out what websites they were using in our industry, what they liked, what they didn't like," said Courtney Thompson, who leads customer experience at Cameron Ashley. "We weren't going to be the first to the finish line, but we used that to our advantage."

Every new customer completes a 90-day onboarding process with website training, automatic loyalty enrollment, and exclusive e-commerce discounts that condition digital ordering behavior. Additionally, the company's abandoned cart recovery campaigns recaptured six figures in potential lost revenue in July 2025 alone.

The recognition positions both Cameron Ashley and ImpaqX as models for what's possible when traditional industries commit to customer-focused digital transformation. ImpaqX's partnership with the B2B eCommerce Association expands opportunities for knowledge sharing across wholesale distribution and manufacturing sectors, including HVAC, electrical, building materials, and industrial equipment industries.