Almasar Alshamil Education Sets Out Vision: Strategic Investment In Saudi Arabia's Education Will Develop A Future-Ready Workforce

During a dynamic session on the first day of Education Investment Saudi in Riyadh yesterday, Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education, emphasized the link between supportive and nurturing education systems and ensuring a sustainable skills base. He also noted how the Kingdom's education sector is undergoing significant reforms driven by Vision 2030 and attracting major regional and international investment as a result.

As the largest Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) provider in Saudi Arabia, Almasar Alshamil Education has expanded its footprint across the country in recent months, responding to the growing demand for tailored support focusing on enhanced independence, social integration and personal growth. Via the Human Development Company (HDC), Almasar Education now operates 39 special education and care centers – all A+ rated by MHRSD as of September 2024 – 14 special education and care schools, and three clinics, serving more than 7,950 children, young people and adults across Saudi Arabia.

The fourth edition of Education Investment Saudi held in Riyadh, brings together influential education leaders, regulators and operators supporting the acceleration and development of Saudi Arabia's knowledge economy aligned with Vision 2030.

During yesterday's panel session, From Local Ambition to Global Vision: What's Next for Saudi Education Investment? Majed Al Mutairi emphasized how Almasar Education is the largest provider of Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) services in Saudi Arabia and the organization will further support the country's growing higher education system. For both academic streams, investment will continue to propel the region's education sector forward. With his wealth of experience, he reflected on current policy trends, growth opportunities in the market, and the increasing demand for inclusive and high-quality learning environments across the Kingdom.

Joining Al Mutairi on the panel were prominent figures in the industry including Ahmed Wahby – Regional Group Chief Executive Officer, Egypt Education Platform (EEP) and Spark Education Platform (SEP); Sean Coote – Vice President – International and General Manager, Niagara College KSA (NC KSA); Helen Pike – Master, Magdalen College School, Oxford, Eesha Khader – Principal & Associate Director of Investments, AKG Investment (Alkhadr); Dr. Sami Alshwairkh – Chief Strategy Officer, Numou Education Center, Hichem Omezzine – Partner, TPG and Dr. Pablo Fetter – Board & Executive Committee Member, RAK Academy & American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

Discussions covered whether the Saudi education market is poised for international expansion or internal consolidation, what is driving cross-border interest, and key factors attracting international capital to Saudi's education market.

Al Mutairi commented,“Vision 2030's ambition is to create a vibrant society with equal access to specialized services, instilling students across Saudi Arabia with the compassion and knowledge needed to build resilient and independent characters. All children deserve the chance to thrive, and we believe every learner should have access to quality education regardless of ability or background. Our commitment to our Special Needs Education and Care students and adults extends through to their future in the workplace. When talent is created and embedded right at home, it benefits every aspect of the local community and the economy.”

Almasar Education's work aligns with Ministry of Education regulations that guarantee students with disabilities have access to learning opportunities in the least restrictive environments. The country's National Transformation Program reinforced this commitment with a target to increase enrolment of students with disabilities from 77,575 to 200,000, underscoring the scale of national ambition.

Al Mutairi continues,“At Almasar Education, we see the difference early intervention programs can make for children, and with further regional and international investment we can support thousands more families, helping turn those policy commitments into lived realities.”

Alongside its leadership in Special Needs Education and Care in Saudi Arabia, Almasar Education is also the largest private higher education provider in the United Arab Emirates. The group operates under NEMA Holding and its portfolio includes Middlesex University Dubai, ranked the UAE's leading private university, and Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University, together forming the capital's largest university group. Across its network, Almasar Education serves ca. 28,000 students, delivering inclusive education that supports the development of skilled human capital across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

