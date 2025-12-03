Big Issue North Launches New Christmas Socks, Cards And Wrapping Paper With Stanley Chow

MENAFN - Pressat) Big Issue North has once again partnered with celebrated Manchester artist Stanley Chow and sock specialists Stand4Socks to create a limited-edition series of cosy, festive socks, plus matching Christmas cards and wrapping paper, with a charitable twist.

These limited-edition designs give customers the chance to give the gift of compassion this Christmas by supporting those in need across the north of England. Every purchase directly contributes to Big Issue North's mission, empowering people experiencing poverty to earn an income, gain stability, and transform their lives.

Big Issue North vendors are self-employed and buy magazines from regional offices in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield for £2 each, then sell them on established pitches in towns and cities across the north for £4, keeping the £2 that they make from every sale. Selling The Big Issue also gives vendors motivation and helps to boost their self-esteem.

As well as selling the magazine, vendors are given advice by staff on how to get help with anything from developing their skills or accessing English language courses, to getting housing, financial or health advice, which can help them to achieve their goals and improve their lives for good.

Big Issue North vendors are making a commitment to earn an income – working not begging. 75% of vendors in the north have never begged, and all the 19% of vendors who had committed crime prior to selling the magazine say that they have offended less, including stopping entirely, since they have been selling.

Big Issue North Trust is a registered charity (charity number 1056041), which raises funds to provide a range of support for vendors, including support accessing services, help getting ID, home furnishing packages and projects such as breakfast clubs. During COVID-19, it also provided vendors with financial aid while they were unable to work, as well as funding PPE and contactless payment devices – and the photo ID required to use it. As well as improving the safety of our vendors and customers, this has increased earnings as the UK moves towards becoming a cashless society.

This year's collection includes two new exclusive designs by Stanley Chow. Stanley's iconic illustrations have earned him acclaim worldwide, with projects spanning from collaborations with The White Stripes to covers for The New York Times. This exclusive sock series embodies Stanley's signature style, featuring a graphic, minimalist pixel design and a penguin design.

“I got the chance to design the pair of socks I've always wanted to wear and selling them will help raise money for a charity that I wholeheartedly support,” said Stanley Chow.“What's not to like about that?!”

Priced at £12.99 per pair or £29.99 for three pairs of socks, £6 for 10 Christmas cards or five sheets of wrapping paper, or £10 for cards and wrapping paper, 100% of profits from each sale go directly to Big Issue North. This means that every purchase supports people in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber who are working by selling The Big Issue, providing them with the opportunity to earn income, develop skills, and gain independence.

Stand4Socks, a Manchester-based company, is known for their high-quality, personalised socks. Their ethos is centred on giving back; for each pair of charity socks sold, Stand4Socks donates a durable, antibacterial pair of socks to someone experiencing homelessness. Since their inception, Stand4Socks have donated over 150,000 socks, ensuring that comfort and warmth reach those who need it most.

Purchase socks: Big Issue North x Stand4 Socks Collaboration

Purchase cards and wrapping paper: Big Issue North online shop