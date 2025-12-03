403
Bahrain's 46Th GCC Summit Final Communique: Enhancing Cooperation, Facing Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Gulf leaders, in the final communique of the 46th GCC Summit, held in Bahrain Wednesday called for enhancing cooperation amongst member states on all avenues as well as addressing the various challenges facing the region.
The final communique, issued by the Supreme council of the GCC, examined report on vision of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on boosting joint Gulf work regarding economic unity and security and defense systems, as well as coordinating positions on regional and international fronts.
The council directed with multiplying efforts to continue implementing the vision according to a certain timetable and meticulous supervision, and tasked the GCC general secretariat with submitting a detailed report on this to the next session.
As for joint Gulf work, the supreme council looked into negotiations on late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud suggestion of taking the cooperation to a federation.
The council affirmed its keenness on the strength and cohesion of the Cooperation Council, unity, achieving greater coordination, integration and cohesion in all fields, in order to achieve the aspirations of the citizens of the Council countries.
The Supreme Council reviewed the developments of the economic unit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and approved the gradual operation of the customs data exchange platform during the second half of the year 2026.
The Council assigned the relevant ministerial committees to finish addressing the remaining requirements of the Customs Union and submit an executive action plan and timetable as soon as possible.
Within the framework of the Gulf Common Market, the Supreme Council stressed following up with the implementation of regulating the supply of cross-border trade in services between the GCC countries, measure its economic and social impact on a periodic basis, and determine mechanisms for recognition of qualifications and service licenses between member states.
The Supreme Council welcomed the proposal to hold a "Made in the Gulf" forum and exhibition, with the aim of highlighting the distinguished industrial capabilities in the Council countries and promoting industrial integration.
The Council approved the establishment of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, and the general agreement to connect the GCC countries with the railway project.
It also approved the unified rules for joint property owners in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Furthermore, it praised the recommendations of the first Gulf Conference for the future of judicial, and legislative cooperation, which was held in Kuwait, as well as the findings of the nineteenth regular meeting, of the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Nation Councils in the GCC countries, and appreciated the achievements and efforts made by member states in the field of Islamic affairs and endowments.
The Supreme Council praised the efforts and achievements made by member states in strengthening governance, transparency, accountability, integrity and anti-corruption tools through joint Gulf action, and the practical steps towards building an integrated monitoring and accounting system.
The Supreme Council also approved the Gulf security strategy to combat money-laundering crimes and praised the gains and achievements of the Council countries in regards to human rights, including their achievements in the field of combating human trafficking. (more)
