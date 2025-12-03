Greeteat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Highlighted In Forbes -“Can You Share Meals Over Zoom? One Startup Thinks So”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), the pioneering platform that fuses video conferencing with food delivery to recreate shared dining experiences, is pleased to announce that it was recently featured in a Forbes article titled “Can You Share Meals Over Zoom? One Startup Thinks So” by senior correspondent Daphne Ewing-Chow.

The Forbes piece highlights GreetEat's core mission: to close the emotional and cultural distance in remote meetings by restoring the social glue of shared meals. GreetEat enables hosts to send food vouchers to participants via its platform - participants then redeem their meal, order from local restaurants (through Uber Eats), and join a synchronized video call. This model helps replicate the warmth and interaction of in-person dining, even when teams and families are geographically dispersed.

GreetEat's Investor-Focused Messaging



Growing Market Opportunity: As remote and hybrid work remains the norm, GreetEat is uniquely positioned at the intersection of two large, high-growth markets - food delivery and video conferencing.



High Engagement & Retention: According to early data shared in the article, GreetEat's meal-voucher model isn't just a gimmick - it drives higher attendance, deeper engagement, and increased satisfaction.



Enterprise Potential: The platform's appeal for corporate HR, client-facing teams, and remote-first companies offers scalable monetization paths.

Brand Elevation: Media coverage from Forbes helps elevate GreetEat's profile among strategic partners (e.g., food delivery services, video providers, HR software) and potential institutional investors.



“Being featured in Forbes is not just a media milestone - it's a clear signal that what we're building resonates,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat. “We're creating more than a product. We're reimagining how people connect when they're apart - and showing investors that our vision isn't just meaningful, it's scalable.”

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat, the company also owns WallStreetStats, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

For Investor Relations or Media Inquiries:

GreetEat Corporation

Email: ...

Website:

Connect with GreetEat Corporation

Follow us on social media:



X (formerly Twitter): @GreetEats

LinkedIn: GreetEat Corporation

Instagram: greeteat_

TikTok: GreetEat

Facebook: GreetEatApp

Follow us on social media:



X (formerly Twitter): @WStreetStats Instagram: WallStreetStats

Download the apps with the below links: Apple App Store Google Play Store Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

