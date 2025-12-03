GBTEC Positioned As The Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm: Application Portfolio Management By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Portfolio Management vendors.

GBTEC, with its comprehensive technology for Application Portfolio Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named GBTEC as Leader in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Application Portfolio Management, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nipuna M, Senior Analyst, QKS Group,“GBTEC delivers an integrated, enterprise-grade application portfolio management solution that sits on the same platform as its process design and automation capabilities, giving organizations a single, consistent environment to catalog applications, capture relationships, and govern lifecycle changes. The solution combines an open, configurable metamodel with out-of-the-box structures so teams can start managing their portfolio immediately and then tailor attributes, classifications, and relationships without code as requirements mature. Role-based workspaces for admins, power users, and occasional application owners, together with built-in review and approval workflows, versioning, and long-term archiving, make it easier to maintain a trusted, auditable application inventory that can be safely opened to business stakeholders. This usability focus backed by a very high customer satisfaction and net promoter score has helped GBTEC scale application portfolio management rapidly across its installed base.”

Nipuna M further adds, " By embedding application portfolio management in the same platform as business processes and governance workflows, GBTEC gives organizations a single, shared view of which applications they use, how these support the business, and where consolidation or new investment is needed. This integrated approach helps companies switch on application portfolio management quickly, involve both IT and business stakeholders in keeping information up to date, and make better decisions about which applications to keep, modernize, or retire. At the same time, GBTEC allows organizations to flexibly apply AI support in line with their regulatory and security needs, so sensitive sectors can stay in control while still benefiting from guided insights and smarter decision-making. As a result, GBTEC has quickly established itself among the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Application Portfolio Management, 2025".

Gregor Greinke, CEO of GBTEC:“Being named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Application Portfolio Management validates our vision of connecting business and IT in one powerful platform. Our customers benefit from a deeply integrated solution that combines process transparency, automation, and adaptability. We're proud that QKS Group recognizes how this approach helps organizations accelerate transformation and deliver sustainable business value. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in AI-driven insights, automation, and enterprise integration to ensure that our platform remains at the forefront of innovation in application portfolio management.”

About GBTEC

GBTEC is a leading provider of SaaS software in the fields of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), Digital Process Automation (DPA), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The extensive product portfolio of GBTEC includes Business Process Design & Modeling, Process Execution, Process Mining, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The company is known for its modern and user-friendly products, which are based on no-code and low-code technologies and a state-of-the-art product platform. Customers also benefit from competent customer support and comprehensive training offerings. The products of GBTEC are used by companies of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, as well as by public institutions. The company is headquartered in Bochum and employs around 300 employees at locations in the DACH region, Spain, Australia, the UK, the USA and Saudi Arabia. For more information, see .

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

