Stepstone Group Appoints Lindsay Creedon As Head Of Private Equity

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced that longtime Partner Lindsay Creedon has been appointed Head of Private Equity, effective January 1, 2026.

StepStone CEO Scott Hart, who has held the role since 2017, will remain on the Private Equity Investment Committee and continue to drive the firm's global expansion.

Ms. Creedon joined StepStone in 2010 and was promoted to Partner in 2015. She currently co-chairs StepStone's Private Equity Investment Committee, serves as Co-Head of Private Equity Co-Investments and is a member of the firmwide Global Executive Committee. She will remain in these roles, and continue to manage key client relationships, including some of the largest private market investors in the world.

“As a highly respected and valuable leader inside StepStone, and having developed trusted relationships with our clients around the world, Lindsay is very deserving of this expanded leadership role,” said Mr. Hart.“I have personally had the opportunity to work closely with Lindsay over the years and have always been impressed by the energy and new ideas that she brings to each opportunity. I look forward to seeing Lindsay bring that same fresh perspective and her wealth of experience to her new role.”

In addition to her talents as an investor and executive, Lindsay played a pivotal role in establishing and leading StepStone's Talent and Culture Committee, which has been instrumental in building the firm's award-winning workplace culture. Her efforts in this area have driven many internal initiatives to support StepStone employees as they rise through the organization.

“StepStone has given me a great platform on which to build my career, and I'm truly honored by this appointment,” said Ms. Creedon.“It's been such a great privilege to help grow StepStone from a boutique asset manager to one that serves investors of all types globally, all while preserving an entrepreneurial and collegial culture. I look forward to leading our private equity business and continuing to deliver great results for our clients.”

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

