Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Written Message To Saudi Crown Prince


2025-12-03 08:16:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah delivered the message during a meeting in Riyadh with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji.

MENAFN03122025000067011011ID1110431306



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search