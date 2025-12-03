Amir Sends Written Message To Saudi Crown Prince

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah delivered the message during a meeting in Riyadh with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji.
