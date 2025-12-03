Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Appointment Of New Members On The Board Of The Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC)


2025-12-03 08:12:33
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the following new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC):

Mrs. Sherin Francis
Mr. Michael Nalletamby
Mr. Patrick Labalche
Mr. Rodney Quatre
Mr. Francis Lebon

Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.

Their appointment is effective from 1st December 2025, for the remainder of the current Board's term, ending on 31st October 2027.

The other Board Members are:

Mr. Didier Dogley - Chairperson
Ms. Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson
Mr. Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)
Mr. Antoine Marie-Moustache - Member

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their service

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.

MENAFN03122025004934011406ID1110431296



APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search