IDEA Public Union Organises New Tree-Planting Campaigns In Khachmaz And Shabran

2025-12-03 08:06:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

As part of the "Green Marathon" mass tree-planting campaign initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and leader of the IDEA Public Union, new tree-planting actions were organised in the Khachmaz and Shabran districts, Azernews reports.

With the participation of IDEA volunteers, more than 1,500 Eldar pines, oaks, and junipers were planted in the Niyazoba village area of Khachmaz district. Moreover, during the event held in the Chayqaragashli village of Shabran district, over 700 Eldar pines, thuja, and cypress trees were planted.

National Greening Marathon" (Green Marathon), jointly organised by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, aims to increase green spaces, promote tree-planting traditions, contribute to environmental protection, enrich the country's floral biodiversity, and raise awareness about the preservation of greenery.

Within "Green Marathon," it is planned to plant nearly 2 million trees across the country during the autumn 2025 and spring 2026 planting seasons.

