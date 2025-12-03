403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin gain more than six per cent on Tuesday
(MENAFN) Bitcoin surged over 6.4% on Tuesday, staging a sharp recovery after several weeks of heavy selling. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at $91,400 at 2030 GMT, rebounding after dipping below the $90,000 mark last month for the first time since April.
Data from CoinMarketCap showed the global crypto market value climbing 6.6% in 24 hours to reach $3.09 trillion, while Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose 6.7% to $1.81 trillion.
Ethereum also posted strong gains, jumping 8.6% to $2,970.
The rebound follows Bitcoin’s steep monthly loss at the end of November. Despite improving sentiment around US monetary policy – which had boosted risk assets late last month – the cryptocurrency has fallen nearly 30% since hitting a record high in early October. The sell-off accelerated when nearly $19 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out.
Market analysts say expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in December have grown in recent days, boosted by weaker US GDP data and indications that inflation pressures are easing.
Meanwhile, a wave of liquidations over recent weeks contributed heavily to the earlier downturn across the crypto market.
Data from CoinMarketCap showed the global crypto market value climbing 6.6% in 24 hours to reach $3.09 trillion, while Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose 6.7% to $1.81 trillion.
Ethereum also posted strong gains, jumping 8.6% to $2,970.
The rebound follows Bitcoin’s steep monthly loss at the end of November. Despite improving sentiment around US monetary policy – which had boosted risk assets late last month – the cryptocurrency has fallen nearly 30% since hitting a record high in early October. The sell-off accelerated when nearly $19 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out.
Market analysts say expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in December have grown in recent days, boosted by weaker US GDP data and indications that inflation pressures are easing.
Meanwhile, a wave of liquidations over recent weeks contributed heavily to the earlier downturn across the crypto market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment