403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lula, Trump hold almost hour-long phone call on Tuesday
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump spoke for 40 minutes on Tuesday in what the Brazilian government described as a “very productive” conversation centered on trade relations, economic issues and joint efforts against organized crime.
Lula welcomed Washington’s recent decision to lift an additional 40% tariff on a range of Brazilian agricultural exports — a move he called “very positive.” The tariff rollback, announced in late November, covered key products such as beef, coffee and fruits.
He told Trump that Brazil is eager to continue negotiations on remaining tariffed goods, stressing the importance of moving forward quickly. Lula had previously hailed the partial tariff exemption as a “victory for dialogue, diplomacy and common sense.”
During the call, Lula also underlined the need for deeper cooperation with the US in combating international criminal networks. Trump, according to Brazilian officials, expressed strong support for enhanced collaboration and pledged his full backing for joint initiatives. Both leaders agreed to reconnect soon to assess progress.
The exchange reflects a notable thaw in bilateral ties after months of strain, which escalated when Trump imposed the additional tariffs — an unusual decision politically linked not only to trade disputes but also to the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump, was recently sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for attempting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 election.
Lula welcomed Washington’s recent decision to lift an additional 40% tariff on a range of Brazilian agricultural exports — a move he called “very positive.” The tariff rollback, announced in late November, covered key products such as beef, coffee and fruits.
He told Trump that Brazil is eager to continue negotiations on remaining tariffed goods, stressing the importance of moving forward quickly. Lula had previously hailed the partial tariff exemption as a “victory for dialogue, diplomacy and common sense.”
During the call, Lula also underlined the need for deeper cooperation with the US in combating international criminal networks. Trump, according to Brazilian officials, expressed strong support for enhanced collaboration and pledged his full backing for joint initiatives. Both leaders agreed to reconnect soon to assess progress.
The exchange reflects a notable thaw in bilateral ties after months of strain, which escalated when Trump imposed the additional tariffs — an unusual decision politically linked not only to trade disputes but also to the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump, was recently sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for attempting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 election.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment