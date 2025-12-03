Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guinness World Records suspends submissions from Israel

2025-12-03 07:30:45
(MENAFN) Guinness World Records has reportedly stopped accepting new submissions from Israel, including a recent request to certify a milestone in kidney donations, according to media reports on Wednesday.

A volunteer organization known as “Gift of Life,” which promotes kidney donation, sought recognition for a landmark achievement involving 2,000 Israeli donors who have saved lives through organ transplants. The group said the application “was rejected for political reasons.”

The organization had paid the necessary fees and organized a ceremony in Jerusalem to photograph all 2,000 donors for inclusion in Guinness records. However, it received an email stating: “We are not currently processing record applications from Israel.” Attempts to clarify the decision or have it reversed reportedly went unanswered.

Rabbi Rachel Haber, head of the volunteer group, criticized the move as “unacceptable.” Guinness has not publicly responded to the claims.

The development comes amid growing international isolation of Israel following its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Since October 2023, reports indicate that over 70,000 people have been killed and more than 171,000 injured in Gaza, largely civilians, with a ceasefire taking effect on October 10. The conflict has also prompted academic, cultural, political, and sporting boycotts.

