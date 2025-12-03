Denver Snowfall Brings School Closures, Flight Disruptions, And Hazardous Roads
Snowfall is expected mainly before and during the morning commute, tapering off by midday for most areas. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs around 31°F and lows near 13°F, accompanied by snow showers through the morning.School closures and delays
Several Colorado school districts have announced closures or delayed openings due to the snow, 9News reports.
Closed on Wednesday:
Colorado Springs District 11
Fremont RE-2 School District
Cañon City Schools
Academy District 20
Pueblo District 60
Delayed Openings (Two-Hour Delay):
Clear Creek School District RE-1
Platte Canyon District 1
Lewis-Palmer District 38
Gilpin County School District RE-1
Miami-Yoder School District 60-JT
Cheyenne Mountain District No. 12
Lotus School for Excellence
University of Denver (opens at 10 a.m.)
Boost Academy (remote learning only)
Travelers at Denver International Airport should expect delays and disruptions due to the winter weather, as per the news report. As of 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, 278 flights were delayed and 1 flight canceled. Airlines impacted include Southwest, SkyWest, American Airlines, and United.
Passengers are encouraged to check flight status and security wait times ahead of travel at FlyDenver.Driving conditions and safety
Motorists are advised to be cautious on potentially slick and snow-covered roads, especially during the morning commute. Snow is expected to fall throughout the morning, with conditions improving by afternoon as skies clear and temperatures drop.
