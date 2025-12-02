Young Achiever From BPS Secures Top Ranks In SOF International English Olympiad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School announces the exceptional achievement of our rising star, Tanvir Kaur Dhillon, a student of Grade 2C, who has brought great honour to our school with her remarkable performance in the SOF International English Olympiad 2024–25.

Tanvir Kaur Dhillon secured an International score of 39, a Zonal rank of 5, a Regional rank of 5, and a School rank of 1, scoring 36/40 with an impressive 97.70 percentile.

She was awarded a cash prize of QR500, the Zonal Gold medal of Distinction, and a Certificate of Distinction.

The Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair, Vice Principal, Edna S. Fernandez, and the Headmistress, Josephine Fernandes, and the teachers congratulated Tanvir for this proud achievement and encouraged her to continue striving for excellence in all her future academic pursuits.

