AMINA Bank Integrates Paxos' USDG Stablecoin, Joins Global Dollar Network Alongside Leading Financial Institutions - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA Bank"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today announces the addition of Paxos' USDG stablecoin to its custody, trading, and rewards offerings. As part of this expansion, AMINA Bank becomes a member of the Global Dollar Network (GDN), a network of leading enterprises working to advance digital dollar adoption worldwide.

USDG is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, an affiliate of Paxos. Paxos is the leading regulated global blockchain infrastructure provider, with deep experience in stablecoin issuance and operations. Paxos Digital Singapore is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

By joining the Global Dollar Network, AMINA Bank connects its professional and institutional client base to a global ecosystem of regulated financial institutions, enabling seamless interoperability and deeper liquidity across digital dollar infrastructure. The network includes major global platforms such as Robinhood, Kraken, OKX, Galaxy, Anchorage, and Bullish.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, said: "USDG custody, trading, and rewards represent the latest expansion of our regulated stablecoin offering, continuing our leadership in bringing institutional-grade digital dollar access to professional investors. Our stablecoin rewards programme enables clients to earn up to 4% annual rewards on USDG holdings, reflecting our commitment to delivering value through compliant innovation. Joining the Global Dollar Network connects AMINA to the financial institutions building the rails for stablecoin adoption at scale."

AMINA Bank's USDG integration reflects growing client demand for regulated stablecoin access within traditional banking frameworks. The bank currently supports multiple stablecoins including USDT, USDC, EURC, and RLUSD, providing clients with diversified access to digital dollar and euro infrastructure. USDG's transparent reserve backing - primarily U.S. government bonds held one-to-one against circulating supply - aligns with AMINA's institutional-grade risk management standards.

Nick Robnett, Head of Crypto Business Development at Paxos, commented on behalf of Global Dollar Network: "We're excited to welcome AMINA Bank to the Global Dollar Network. We're building infrastructure that enables financial institutions to offer clients secure, compliant access to digital dollars, and AMINA's integration demonstrates the growing institutional demand for trusted stablecoin services."

Certain products and services may not be available to all clients based on legal and regulatory considerations.

About AMINA Bank – Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets (“ADGM”) Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business (“COBS”) Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG (“AMINA EU”) received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework, authorising AMINA EU to provide: (i) custody of crypto assets, (ii) exchange of crypto assets for fiat currencies or other crypto assets, (iii) transfer services, and (iv) portfolio management of crypto assets.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA Bank AG as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA Bank AG won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA Bank AG was recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

To learn more about AMINA Bank AG, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink