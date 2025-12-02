Crackdown On Water Theft: 11 Unauthorized Wells Closed In Shunah Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, through the Water Authority, launched a major enforcement operation Tuesday in the Shunah Al-Janoubiyya area near the Kafrein Dam to clamp down on illegal wells and water theft.According to a ministry statement, the campaign led to the closure and filling of 11 unauthorized wells dug on state land. Authorities said the wells were illegally diverting thousands of cubic meters of water per hour to supply unauthorized farms and tankers through illicit extensions of main water lines.Technical teams from the Central Works Directorate and the Water Basins Directorate removed all illegal infrastructure. In coordination with the Energy Authority and the National Electric Power Company, officers dismantled unauthorized power connections controlling the wells and seized 700 meters of electrical cabling along with four control panels.All violations were documented, and the files have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.The Water Authority stressed that its enforcement efforts, conducted alongside the Ministry of Interior, Public Security Directorate, and other agencies, will continue across all regions. The authority warned that violators of the country's water resources will face the strictest penalties. Officials also expressed appreciation for support from the Public Security Directorate, including West Balqa police, the Central Gendarmerie, and citizens who report illegal water use.