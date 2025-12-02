403
Germany Launches Probe After Heist of 20,000 Rounds of Military Ammo
(MENAFN) German authorities launched an urgent investigation Monday after approximately 20,000 rounds of Bundeswehr ammunition vanished from an unguarded civilian transport truck, the Defense Ministry confirmed to Der Spiegel.
Unknown perpetrators seized the military-grade munitions after a contracted civilian transport driver abandoned his loaded vehicle overnight last week, leaving it exposed in an unsecured industrial parking facility near Burg in northeastern Germany.
Thieves breached the cargo compartment during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday, making off with multiple ammunition containers holding approximately 10,000 live pistol rounds, 9,900 training rounds for assault rifles, and specialized smoke ammunition.
A Defense Ministry spokesperson characterized the incident as a serious security breach, warning that such ammunition "must not fall into the wrong hands."
Ministry officials emphasized the civilian shipping contractor violated mandatory security protocols by abandoning the Bundeswehr-loaded truck during an unauthorized overnight halt.
Military intelligence sources now suspect the transport was under surveillance, suggesting perpetrators exploited the driver's unplanned stopover in Burg rather than executing a random opportunistic theft.
The investigation continues as authorities work to recover the stolen military ammunition and identify those responsible for the brazen heist.
