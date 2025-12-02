Three Bodies Recovered From A Shut House In Tirupati, Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, Dec 2 (IANS) Three bodies, including one of a toddler, were recovered from a house at Daminedu on the outskirts of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The bodies of a couple, who were in a live-in relationship and their son, were found in a decomposed state in Indiramma houses colony under the limits of Tiruchanur police station.

Neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house. Police broke open the door and found the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Satyaraj, Ponnagutte Nayagi, both in their 30s and their three-year-old Manish.

While Sathyaraj was found hanging, the bodies of Nayagi and Manish were lying near the washroom. Since a bottle of poison was found in the house, police suspect that he poisoned his partner and their son before committing suicide.

Locals told police that the trio had not come out of the house since November 22.

The deceased hailed from Gudiyattam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Satyaraj left his wife and had an extramarital affair with Nayagi from the same area. They had shifted to Tirupati three months ago.

Satyaraj and Nayagi were working as daily wage labourers in the area.

Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar said the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, police in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh continued their probe into the suicide of the daughter of senior IAS officer Chinnarammudu.

Madhuri Sahithibai (27) was found hanging in the bathroom of her room at their Tadepalli residence on Sunday night. Madhuri had a love marriage with Rajesh Naidu of Nandyal district in March 2025. The inter-caste marriage turned distressing within three months, with Madhuri accusing her husband of harassment. She was brought back to her parents' home two months ago.

On a complaint by Madhuri's family, the police registered a case and took up an investigation. They alleged that Rajesh was harassing her for additional dowry.