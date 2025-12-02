Virtune Accelerates Its Expansion In Norway And Brings On Petter Northug As Ambassador

Virtune is a leading Swedish regulated crypto asset manager. The company has grown rapidly in the Nordics and sees an expanded effort in Norway as a natural next step. The ambition is to offer both private and professional investors a safer and regulated pathway into crypto assets.

“I've followed this market for a long time and appreciate that Virtune makes it simple, transparent, and accessible even for everyday investors. Interest is strong in Norway, and I believe the timing is perfect for a larger expansion,” says Petter Northug.

The collaboration means that Northug will appear in Virtune's communication during the launch and participate in activities throughout the year.

“Petter is a profile that most Norwegians and Swedes know. He is clear, engaged, and genuinely interested in understanding things in depth. That's a perfect match for us. We are convinced that the collaboration will help more people understand the crypto market and how to invest in a simple and secure way through Virtune's products,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

Virtune is intensifying its presence in Norway and expects growing interest in regulated and easily accessible investment products within crypto. Several initiatives related to the expansion are planned over the coming months.

“The crypto market has shown quite a bit of volatility in recent months, and that creates opportunities for long-term investors to begin taking positions gradually. In such an environment, simple and regulated investment products are especially valuable, as they enable methodical investing without needing to handle the underlying technology yourself,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager and an issuer of 100% physically backed ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since launching its first ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages over SEK 3.2 billion in assets and has earned the trust of more than 150,000 institutional and private investors. Since the beginning, Virtune has had investor protection, transparency, and innovation as its core values - with a strong commitment to educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

