MSGBC 2025 To Explore West Africa's Refining Expansion, Institutional Transformation

The rapid emergence of the Dangote Refinery – now supplying regional markets and set for expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2028 – has reshaped West Africa's downstream landscape and accelerated the need for coordinated, modern institutional frameworks. Against this backdrop, the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 8-10 – will host a dedicated panel session titled West Africa Potential Refining Increase and the Need for a New Institutional Framework.

The session will be well-positioned to unpack how new refining capacity, evolving trade flows and regulatory alignment are redefining opportunities for investors, traders and policymakers across the MSGBC region and beyond. With several large-scale projects underway – including Senegal's planned Société Africaine de Raffinage (SAR) 2.0 facility, Ghana's petroleum hub development and multiple modular refineries – the region is entering a new phase of downstream growth that demands stable governance structures, harmonized fuel standards and enhance intra-African trade mechanisms.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region's oil, gas and power sector. Visit to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ....

The panel brings together four premier voices shaping West Africa's refining expansion, including Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC); Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA); Mamadou Abib Diop, CEO, SAR; and Badara Mbacké, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Senegal.

The GNPC is a major player in Ghana's multi-phase, $60-billion petroleum hub initiative. As part of the initiative the parastatal is driving refinery development, logistics expansion and strategic partnerships to position Ghana as a future regional energy hub. Meanwhile, ARDA plays a key role in advancing harmonized cleaner fuel standards and enabling reforms and intra-African market integration essential for downstream modernization.

The SAR 2.0 refinery aims to add 4 million tons of annual capacity to Senegal by 2029, supporting domestic self-sufficiency and strengthening regional export capabilities. Finally, representing one of the region's most attractive international energy firms, TotalEnergies Senegal is engaged across downstream distribution, product marketing and strategic partnerships in Senegal's growing oil and gas sector.

Together, these experts will be well-positioned to examine the shifting dynamics between refiners and importers, the investment potential of new capacity additions and policy measures needed to safeguard market stability while fostering competition and innovation. As such, the session is poised to provide actionable insights on how West Africa can unlock value, attract sustainable capital and build a resilient refining ecosystem for long-term growth.

“As West Africa's refining landscape undergoes its most significant transformation in decades, it is vital that industry leaders convene to align on the frameworks that will guide this growth. This session brings together the key decision-makers shaping the region's downstream future, enabling that policy, investment and capacity expansion to move forward in a coordinated and sustainable way,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.