Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity benchmark closed Monday's session with dramatic gains, climbing 2% to settle at 11,116.45 points in a robust start to the trading week.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened Monday at 10,898.10 points and surged 217.75 points higher by the closing bell, marking a significant jump from Friday's final trading level.
Throughout the volatile session, the benchmark index hit an intraday low of 10,870.07 before rallying to a daily peak of 11,125.72 points, demonstrating strong upward momentum.
The index's total market capitalization reached approximately 10.5 trillion Turkish liras—equivalent to $247.6 billion—while daily trading activity generated 135.3 billion liras ($3.2 billion) in volume.
Market breadth heavily favored bulls, with 84 index constituents posting gains while only 15 securities declined compared to the prior session's close.
In commodity markets as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), gold traded at $4,224 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $63.30 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 42.4400 Turkish liras, the euro at 49.4075 liras, and the British pound exchanging for 56.2400 liras.
