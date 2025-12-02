403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netherlands Pledges USD290M in Military Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Netherlands pledged €250 million (exceeding $290 million) in critical military assistance to Ukraine on Monday, routing the funding through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) to expedite delivery of essential weaponry and defense systems.
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed the substantial contribution during consultations in the Belgian capital.
NATO utilizes the PURL framework to coordinate allied procurement of vital American-manufactured defense equipment for Ukrainian forces.
The Dutch Defense Ministry confirmed the mechanism facilitates delivery of capabilities Ukraine "urgently needs and cannot be delivered in any other way," encompassing air defense hardware, missiles, F-16 ammunition, and additional systems sourced from US military stockpiles.
Brekelmans directly connected the aid package to escalating Russian bombardments, declaring: "This weekend was yet another sad low point in the Russian terrorist campaign by air. Ukraine acutely needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and get through the harsh winter."
"With this support of €250 million via PURL, the Netherlands makes a substantial contribution to this," he added.
The minister cautioned against allowing US-led diplomatic initiatives to diminish military commitments to Kyiv.
"The peace negotiations should not distract from fully and massively supporting Ukraine. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia," Brekelmans stated. "Both through diplomatic and economic channels, and through military supplies to Ukraine. This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."
Brekelmans characterized the aid as evidence of The Hague's enduring dedication to Ukraine, stressing European allies must maintain unwavering support.
"It's about the safety of all of us," he emphasized.
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed the substantial contribution during consultations in the Belgian capital.
NATO utilizes the PURL framework to coordinate allied procurement of vital American-manufactured defense equipment for Ukrainian forces.
The Dutch Defense Ministry confirmed the mechanism facilitates delivery of capabilities Ukraine "urgently needs and cannot be delivered in any other way," encompassing air defense hardware, missiles, F-16 ammunition, and additional systems sourced from US military stockpiles.
Brekelmans directly connected the aid package to escalating Russian bombardments, declaring: "This weekend was yet another sad low point in the Russian terrorist campaign by air. Ukraine acutely needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and get through the harsh winter."
"With this support of €250 million via PURL, the Netherlands makes a substantial contribution to this," he added.
The minister cautioned against allowing US-led diplomatic initiatives to diminish military commitments to Kyiv.
"The peace negotiations should not distract from fully and massively supporting Ukraine. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia," Brekelmans stated. "Both through diplomatic and economic channels, and through military supplies to Ukraine. This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."
Brekelmans characterized the aid as evidence of The Hague's enduring dedication to Ukraine, stressing European allies must maintain unwavering support.
"It's about the safety of all of us," he emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment