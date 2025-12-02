QRCS Completes Furnishing, Infrastructure For Residential Villages Of Northern Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a furnishing and infrastructure development project for two residential villages in Idlib Governorate, northern Syria, earlier constructed by QRCS to provide decent and stable housing for internally displaced people (IDPs), instead of unprotective shelter tents.

The final phase of the project involved the construction of a deep borehole equipped with a solar-powered pumping and operation system, water tower, and water supply network to secure sustainable potable water for the residents, meeting their everyday water needs in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Under the project's action plan, other activities had already been carried out, including the provision of 600 apartments with essential household furniture, supply of classroom furniture for two schools, furnishing of two mosques (with dedicated spaces for women), creation of playing areas for kids, installation of solar streetlights, and distribution of waste containers to maintain public hygiene.

All of these activities helped upgrade the overall conditions, improve the quality of life, enhance socioeconomic stability, and create jobs for the beneficiary families.

Funded by QRCS as part of its shelter programs in Syria, this project is one of 15 residential villages constructed and developed by QRCS, with a total of 3,498 housing units to shelter over 58,000 beneficiaries.