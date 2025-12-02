Moehe Holds Workshop On Certificate Equivalency And Attestation Requirements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), represented by the Department of Higher Education Institutions, in collaboration with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA), has organized an orientation workshop on credential evaluation and verification procedures for secondary and higher‐education certificates, in addition to covering the topic of military service and its requirements.

Having been attended by several specialists from the Certificate Equivalency Department and Student Services Center, alongside representatives of the nation's public and private higher education institutions, the workshop was intended to strengthen awareness of certificate attestation and equivalence requirements.

It aimed to help students and educational institutions understand the rules regulating this procedure and its implementation mechanisms, in addition to spotlighting the requirements of military service for those shortlisted to enroll in college education.

In her opening remarks before the workshop, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs, Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri, affirmed the importance of the workshop as one of the effective communication channels between the ministry and higher education institutions.

She pointed out that the workshop's key objectives align with the MoEHE's strategy aiming to develop human capital, expand enrollment opportunities, and support economic diversification pathways, stressing that achieving these objectives requires collaborative and integrated efforts among all parties to transform the deliberation's takeaways into practical steps on the ground.

The workshop came as part of advancing occupational work in higher education institutions and sharing expertise, as well as capitalizing on superb experiences and updating the internal procedures to enhance the higher education system, outlined QFBA CEO Dr. Khalifa Al Yafei.

The sessions featured presentations delivered by MoEHE's specialists who weighed in on all terms and conditions in connection with certificate equivalency and attestation, including the curricula of international, British, American, and French schools, as well as community schools, with a particular emphasis on the requirements for Arabic language and Islamic education for Arab and Muslim students.

Representatives of the National Service Academy also presented an overview of the documents, requirements, and mechanisms of military service.

The ministry clarified that the takeaways from this workshop would be quintessential, upon which practical steps would be built through working in unison with the specialized teams to hash out any potential challenges and streamline communication channels with educational institutions.