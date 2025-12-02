403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the advent of his country's the 54th National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lauded the vast achievements and developments in the UAE, expressing pride in the strength of ties and affirming eagerness to bolstering them in all possible domains.
His Highness the Amir wished further progress and development for the UAE under the country's wise leadership. (end)
gta
In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lauded the vast achievements and developments in the UAE, expressing pride in the strength of ties and affirming eagerness to bolstering them in all possible domains.
His Highness the Amir wished further progress and development for the UAE under the country's wise leadership. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment