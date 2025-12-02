CBK Files Chargesheet Against Couple In ₹38 Lakh Gas Agency Fraud Case

Representational photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a Srinagar-based couple accused of defrauding a man of ₹38 lakh on the pretext of arranging a licence for a gas agency.

According to officials, the chargesheet in Case FIR No. 21/2022 under Sections 420, 421, 467, 468 and 120-B RPC has been submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam, against Zahid Bashir Shagoo, son of Bashir Ahmad Shagoo, and his wife Shugufta. Both are originally residents of Koker Bazar, Srinagar, and currently reside at House no. 2, Indrabi Colony, Narbal, in Budgam.

The case stems from a written complaint alleging that Zahid Bashir Shagoo deceitfully promised to secure a licence for establishing a gas agency. The complainant reportedly paid ₹38 lakh for the processing of the licence, after which the accused allegedly handed over forged and fabricated documents posing as genuine.

ADVERTISEMENT

A preliminary verification was initiated, and officers found the allegations to be prima facie true. The enquiry revealed that Zahid, in criminal conspiracy with his wife, extracted lakhs of rupees from the complainant on the false pretext of providing a gas agency and extension counters. Forged documents were allegedly used to carry out the fraud.

During further investigation, offences under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, and 120-B RPC were established. With both accused persons currently absconding, the chargesheet has been filed in absentia under Section 512 CrPC.