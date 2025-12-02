Statkraft And Hunton Fiber Enter Into New, Eight-Year Power Agreement

“For us as a manufacturing company, this is an important agreement. It gives us stable and competitive electricity prices over time. Demand for Nativo Wood Fiber Insulation is increasing strongly throughout the Nordics, even in a historically weak building construction market. The agreement supports our continued growth,” says Arne Jebsen, CEO of Hunton Fiber.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to a competitive power supply for Hunton Fiber's expansion. At the same time, it is good to see that demand for long-term power agreements is increasing again from both new and established industry customers,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President, Markets at Statkraft.

Hunton is one of the Nordic region's leading manufacturers of building materials based on wood and wood fiber. The raw material is a by-product from timber production and is 100% PEFC-certified. The Hunton Group has 180 employees in the Nordics and expects a turnover of NOK 740 million in 2025.

