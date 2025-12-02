403
New Upgrade: TrustVare Outlook Duplicate Remover Improves Email Performance and PST Health
(MENAFNEditorial) Today, TrustVare, a provider of solutions for high-end management of emails and data maintenance, has announced a superlative upgrade to its most downloaded application, TrustVare Outlook Duplicate Remover. The latest version promises speedy functionality and a less complicated user experience, which, thus, makes it the easiest way for all Outlook users to optimize their mailboxes, as well as to ensure healthier PST files.
With the rapid growth of email communication, duplicate emails, notes, contacts, and calendar entries have become quite a pandemic amongst individuals and businesses. These PST duplicate items not only consume precious storage space but also slow down Outlook performance and lead to inconsistency in data. The improved tool scans for precision and perfect management of PST files.
The new version introduces an upgraded detection engine capable of identifying duplicates based on multiple criteria, including date, subject line, sender/receiver details, and attachment matching, and quickly removing them without errors. Users can now choose from several advanced scanning modes ensuring accurate and customizable duplicate PST removal across entire mailboxes, selected folders or specific PST files. In addition, the tool now offers improved processing speed, allowing large PST files to be scanned and cleaned more efficiently than before. It will give you a preview option before buying this tool.
Our focus is always on improving the productivity and data security of Outlook users. This upgrade reflects our dedication to providing a reliable interface that truly simplifies the email management process. Enhancements to duplicate PST detection and optimized PST handling allow users to clean a mailbox and smoothly improve Outlook.
Other key enhancements include improved compatibility with the most recent versions of Outlook and Windows. The upgraded preview feature allows users to check for detected duplicates prior to their elimination. The tool continues to function without compromising any original data, thus assuring that the cleanup process remains safe and non-destructive. Users can try the experience firsthand through the free trial.
About The Tool
TrustVare is a leading software company specializing in professional data management, email migration, and utility files. Its name has become synonymous with providing user-friendly, trustworthy, and secure tools; thus, educating people, IT managers, and industries to deal with their data more effectively. True innovators in their field who care about customer satisfaction, TrustVare is aggressively adding innovative products to an ever-growing suite of fine products aimed at something as apparently straightforward as managing heavy data.
Media Contact
Company: TrustVare Software
Email ID: ...
Official Site:
