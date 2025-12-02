403
Zelenskyy Highlights Progress, Challenges in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Monday that the developing peace framework under discussion between Kyiv and Washington “looks better,” while emphasizing that the territorial question remains the most complex component of the talks.
During a joint press briefing in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy noted that “The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners. And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better.”
He highlighted that the territorial aspect poses the greatest obstacle, and financial recovery as well as concrete security assurances require careful coordination with European allies.
Zelenskyy explained that Ukrainian and American negotiators devoted over six hours to examining the territorial dossier “only on individual points,” illustrating the intense and demanding nature of the ongoing dialogue.
He further mentioned that conversations with the United States are still underway. Washington has already provided its perspective to Ukrainian representatives and plans to bring the same matters to Moscow’s attention next.
“I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations,” the president said, signaling that updates on the process are imminent.
Zelenskyy also responded to speculation about a possible change in leadership within the presidential office following the resignation of Andriy Yermak, whose office was searched by anti-corruption authorities. He said he will conduct consultations upon his return to Kyiv.
According to Zelenskyy, selecting the next head of the presidential office will depend on multiple considerations, such as the administrative approach and a heightened emphasis on diplomatic efforts.
