US Voices Strong Approval of Syria’s New Political Direction
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump remarked on Monday that the United States was “very satisfied” with how circumstances in Syria have evolved under its new leadership.
Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that “The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria,” emphasizing Washington’s approval of recent progress.
He further noted that the United States is “doing everything within our power to make sure the government of Syria continues to ... build a true and prosperous country,” suggesting ongoing American support for Syria’s reconstruction and governance efforts.
According to Trump, the easing of sanctions has contributed to reinforcing Syria’s political transformation following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad administration in late 2024.
He wrote, “One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people,” indicating that reduced economic pressure facilitated smoother political changes.
Several American sanctions have already been revoked, such as the removal of high-ranking Syrian figures from both UN and US terrorism-related sanction lists.
However, eliminating the remainder of the restrictions — especially the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act — still depends on Congressional decisions, even though the administration retains the authority to suspend them for 180-day intervals, as it previously executed in November.
