Maxwell Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Ahead Of Mini-Auction

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a couple of weeks before the auction, stating that he made the decision with a 'lot of gratitude' towards the league.

Maxwell was released by the Punjab Kings and the cricketer was supposed to go under the hammer at the auction on December 16. However, he has now decided not to play the cash-rich event in India.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me,” Maxwell wrote in a statement he put out on his Instagram.

“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon. Cheers Maxi,” he added.

Maxwell last represented PBKS in the 2025 edition and played under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, with his fellow Australian Ricky Ponting as head coach. He sustained a finger injury midway through the tournament, which eventually ruled him out of the season.

The Aussie's future in the IPL looks bleak, given that he's hinted at not returning to the setup. He is the most recent high-profile player, following Andre Russell's IPL retirement and Faf du Plessis' withdrawal from the upcoming mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

While Russell retired from IPL and joined Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff for the upcoming edition, Faf has opted to participate in the Pakistan Super League and take a break from IPL this season.