Dominican Republic permits temporary US anti-drug airport use
(MENAFN) The Dominican Republic confirmed on Monday that the United States has been granted temporary access to certain restricted zones at two of the country’s airports for anti-drug missions, with the arrangement set to remain in place until April 2026. President Luis Abinader clarified the timeline, stating that “As was said on the day of the signing, last Wednesday, it lasts until April of next year.”
Abinader previously announced the agreement alongside the US defense chief in Santo Domingo, noting that the US may use restricted areas at San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport “for a limited time” to support efforts against drug trafficking in the Caribbean.
He explained that the authorization builds on a bilateral legal framework established by 1995 anti-drug agreements, which was further expanded by a protocol in 2003.
The announcement comes amid heightened US military activity in the region, with reports indicating that US forces have conducted over 20 strikes against vessels allegedly carrying narcotics in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific since September, resulting in at least 83 deaths.
