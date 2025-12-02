403
EU Delivers USD7.19B Pandemic Recovery to Poland
(MENAFN) Poland's Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz confirmed Monday via platform X that the European Commission has delivered 6.2 billion euros (approximately 7.19 billion U.S. dollars) in pandemic recovery assistance to the nation.
The payment marks the third installment under Poland's National Reconstruction Plan (KPO), following two previous transfers in 2024 that collectively amounted to 67 billion zlotys (roughly 18.45 billion U.S. dollars), according to Polish media outlets.
The recovery funds are earmarked for sweeping investments and structural reforms spanning multiple sectors. Targeted areas include boosting household energy efficiency, advancing spatial planning frameworks, accelerating renewable energy projects, extending 5G network infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity protocols, enhancing transport safety measures, modernizing vocational education systems, promoting circular economy initiatives, and elevating childcare alongside long-term care standards, per Poland's official funding request.
Initial allocations from the European Union (EU) designated 59.8 billion euros for Poland—comprising 25.3 billion in grants and 34.5 billion in loans. However, following the EU Commission's November approval of Poland's amended KPO, the overall package was downsized to 54.7 billion euros, with loan portions reduced to 29.4 billion euros. The revised allocation awaits final confirmation from the EU Council. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollar)
