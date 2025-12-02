403
Senegal President says Thiaroye struggle is fight for Africa’s soul
(MENAFN) Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared that the nation’s ongoing effort to honor the victims of the Thiaroye massacre represents a broader struggle over identity, memory, and dignity for both Senegal and the African continent. Speaking at a commemoration ceremony in Dakar, he stated that “The fight for Thiaroye is a fight for the soul of Senegal and Africa, so that no people will ever again be denied their history, their dignity, or even their right to exist freely.”
The event marked 81 years since the killings at the Thiaroye military barracks, where African soldiers who had served France during World War II were shot upon returning home in 1944.
Before the official ceremony, President Faye and international guests placed wreaths at the symbolic cemetery, joined by diplomatic delegations and families of the Senegalese troops who once served under colonial command.
Faye underscored the enduring importance of justice and remembrance, remarking that “The fight for justice will never be erased from our collective memory. The bloodshed was that of Africa.” He announced that archaeological investigations at the Thiaroye site have been commissioned, adding that France has offered technical cooperation through its leadership to support Senegalese researchers.
Highlighting the need for education, Faye explained that the government intends to reinforce the teaching of Thiaroye’s history in national curricula, stressing that young people must understand the events and lessons tied to the massacre. “This transmission must continue. Our children must know its stories and events,” he said.
Mamadou Diouf, head of the commemoration committee, noted that Dec. 1 serves as a moment to reevaluate the legacies of colonialism. He pointed to unresolved elements surrounding the massacre and urged greater academic attention, emphasizing that Thiaroye remains a critical chapter in Africa’s shared memory. “Our only guiding principle remains the requirements of truth,” he stated while calling on African nations to intensify efforts to catalog and study crimes committed during the colonial period.
Historical accounts describe how the Senegalese Tirailleurs—African soldiers captured during the war, later freed in 1944, and subsequently held at the Thiaroye Barracks—were attacked after demanding overdue pay and wartime compensation. French troops accused them of mutiny and opened fire. While official records cite 30 to 70 deaths, some researchers, including historian Armelle Mabon, have suggested the true toll may have been far higher, possibly around 400.
Today, a symbolic cemetery stands at Thiaroye, even though many of the soldiers were interred in mass graves.
