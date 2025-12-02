Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey’s Maras coregi earns EU geographical indication status

2025-12-02 12:37:01
(MENAFN) Maras coregi, a traditional bun from Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, has officially received EU geographical indication (GI) status, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced Monday.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yumakli highlighted that the pastry joins other Kahramanmaras products with EU registration, including Caglayancerit Cevizi (walnut) and Maras Tarhanasi, a fermented specialty. “With this, the number of our EU-registered products has reached 44,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the centuries-old culinary heritage of Kahramanmaras “continues to cross borders.” Maras coregi is noted for its unique preparation, stone-oven baking, and traditional methods, and has long been a staple on tables during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

