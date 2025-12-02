'Oppn's Slogans Are Against Country': BJP MP On SIR Row In Lok Sabha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The political storm over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified on Tuesday, with BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi strongly criticising the opposition, accusing them of spreading confusion and targeting constitutional institutions for political gain.

Speaking on the opposition's protests inside the Lok Sabha, Tripathi said,“These slogans are against the country because everyone knows that the people of Bihar have given a very clear verdict on the issue of SIR.”

He further sharpened his attack, calling the opposition's objections predictable and politically motivated.“This is the Congress party's typical approach. Whenever they lose or face any difficulty, they blame the EVMs, the Election Commission, or the SIR. But if by chance they win somewhere -- which is becoming rare -- then suddenly there is no issue at all,” Tripathi remarked.

The remarks came a day after the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha plunged into turmoil once again, with opposition members staging loud demonstrations over alleged“vote chori” in recent elections and the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories.

The House on Monday witnessed its second adjournment of the day, with the first chaotic sitting starting at 11 a.m. and the reconvened session at noon collapsing within minutes. The opposition MPs rushed into the Well of the House, shouting slogans of“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor!” and waving placards demanding an immediate debate on what they described as a“conspiracy to delete genuine voters” through the SIR process.

Deputy Speaker Sandhya Rai, who was in the Chair, repeatedly appealed for order, assuring protesting MPs that none of the 20-plus adjournment motion notices submitted by the opposition had been rejected. She stated that the issues could be addressed if the House were allowed to function.

Meanwhile, Tripathi also took an aim at the West Bengal government, calling recent statements by its leadership“baseless” and“unconstitutional”.

He said,“What is happening in Bengal, where the MLAs and the Chief Minister are making such baseless statements, is neither constitutional nor justified. I believe the government there needs to be corrected, and the public is watching everything. In the upcoming Bengal elections, the people will fully support the Bharatiya Janata Party. Only when this government falls will Bengal move from disorder to proper governance and towards development.”