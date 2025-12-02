In A First, Woman Suicide Bomber Leads BLF Strike On Chinese-Linked Pak Base In Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) deployed a female fidayeen attacker for the first time to storm a heavily fortified Frontier Corps complex tied to a Chinese-operated copper and gold project in Chagai, Balochistan. The assault, launched on Sunday evening, reportedly claimed the lives of six Pakistani personnel, though Islamabad has not yet officially acknowledged the fatalities.

The BLF also circulated the photograph of the suicide operative, Zareena Rafiq, also known as Trang Mahoo, who blew herself up at the outer barrier, clearing the path for armed insurgents to infiltrate the main compound. The attack marks a dramatic tactical shift - this is the BLF's first-ever suicide bombing, a strategy previously associated solely with the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), infamous for high-profile strikes, including the Jaffar Express hijacking.

According to sources, the target's proximity to the Saindak and Reko Diq mining projects - run by Chinese and Canadian firms - signals a calculated pivot by the insurgents to hit geopolitically sensitive, high-value assets.

In a statement issued via Telegram, BLF spokesperson Gwahram Baloch said the fidayeen mission was executed by its“selfsacrifice” wing, the Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB), named after Martyred Commander Waja Sado aka Sadath Marri.

Meanwhile, the BLA announced own coordinated strikes across multiple regions between November 28 and 29, claiming 27 Pakistani military personnel were eliminated in 29 separate attacks. The group further asserted that it had seized weapons, taken control of sections of motorways, and launched simultaneous assaults targeting strategic installations.

BLA fighters reportedly attacked the Coast Guard camp in Pasni, Gwadar, with multiple grenade launchers, and hit Pakistani military intelligence operatives in Jiwani, Gwadar, using a remote-controlled IED-allegedly while they were returning after extorting money from commuters.

Another strike targeted the residence of a Pakistani army major in Mastung city.

Six explosions also rocked various defence facilities in Quetta, while state forces and bomb disposal units advancing toward the impacted zones came under renewed fire, resulting in additional casualties.