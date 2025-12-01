Kahramaa Reveals Operational Readiness For FIFA Arab Cup 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar General Electricity & Water Corp (Kahramaa) announced its comprehensive operational and strategic preparations to support the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 through integrated plans covering the sectors of electricity, water, conservation and energy efficiency, district cooling services, and renewable energy.

In a statement Monday, the Corp explained that this advanced state of readiness reaffirms its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the sustainability of essential services in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

His Excellency President of the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corp (Kahramaa) Eng. Abdullah bin Ali al-Deyab said, "Kahramaa continues to advance the readiness of the State's vital infrastructure in line with Qatar's aspirations to host major sporting events, contributing to a model organisational experience built on the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability."

"Our preparations for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 reflect a deep-rooted commitment to providing reliable and uninterrupted services that support Qatar National Vision 2030 and highlight the level of development achieved across the country's operational sectors," he added.

Kahramaa said it continues to enhance the readiness of the electricity sector for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 through an integrated operational approach focused on grid stability, supply flexibility, and precision in emergency response. This readiness is supported by a network of high-efficiency electrical stations, including high and medium-voltage transmission substations, all of which undergo comprehensive preventive-maintenance programs designed to ensure full reliability with zero downtime.

In this context, Sector Director of Electricity Networks Affairs at Kahramaa Eng. Ahmad Ali al-Kuwari said, "The Electricity Networks Affairs continues to implement precise operational plans based on the highest technical standards to ensure stable electricity supply across all facilities of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. Our teams have enhanced the readiness of transmission and distribution substations, activated advanced load-monitoring systems, and carried out comprehensive protection-system testing to ensure safe and continuous operations. We are committed to providing a reliable electrical network that supports the success of the tournament and reflects the State's readiness to host major sporting events."

Kahramaa relies on an advanced and wide-scale water system as part of its preparations for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. This system is supported by a robust infrastructure that includes large-capacity strategic reservoirs distributed across various regions of the country to always ensure water availability, even during peak operational periods.

The Corp manages this system according to strict standards that ensure supply stability, including the distribution of water through flexible networks capable of accommodating high demand during the tournament days.

Sector Director of Water Networks Affairs at the Corp Eng. Fahad Yousef Tolefat also stated that "the Water Networks Affairs places great importance on ensuring a stable and secure water supply throughout the tournament. We have strengthened the readiness of strategic reservoirs and distribution networks, activated digital monitoring systems to track water levels and pressure in real time, and implemented advanced laboratory testing programmes along with continuous field inspections to ensure water quality and the safe supply of water to stadiums and facilities. Our full readiness reflects Kahramaa's commitment to supporting the tournament with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability."

On the other hand, Kahramaa strengthened its conservation efforts during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 through an integrated system that relies on the latest technologies, the implementation of effective regulatory policies, and awareness programs targeting users inside and outside sports facilities.

Kahramaa, represented by the District Cooling Services Department, is working to ensure the readiness and efficiency of district cooling systems in stadiums and facilities associated with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, considering varying climatic conditions and high operational requirements.

As part of its preparations for the tournament, Kahramaa is developing cooling systems in accordance with the highest technical standards by identifying actual thermal-load requirements and applying smart technologies to manage loads and ensure smooth operations. District cooling systems in Qatar have demonstrated their prominent role during previous tournaments, where they significantly contributed to reducing energy and water consumption.

In the context of the tournament, Kahramaa also monitors the performance of the solar-energy systems serving the sports facilities and ensures seamless integration of renewable-energy generation with the national grid through updated digital platforms that provide real-time data on production and consumption. This strengthens sustainability and reduces emissions associated with operating the event's facilities.

Kahramaa reaffirmed its full readiness to support the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 through smart operational systems, advanced infrastructure, and highly trained technical teams ensuring uninterrupted essential services across all tournaments, venues and reinforcing Qatar's global leadership in hosting major sporting events.

